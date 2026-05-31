Roman Reigns Wins Tribal Combat, Retains World Heavyweight Title At WWE Clash In Italy

Roman Reigns is still World Heavyweight Champion after defeating Jacob Fatu at WWE Clash in Italy, and now, the "Samoan Werewolf" must acknowledge Reigns as "Tribal Chief."

Fatu tried to lock in the Tongan Death Grip early, but Reigns avoided it and rolled out of the ring. Fatu knocked him down with a suicide dive, and the pair fought their way into the crowd, through a small concessions area, and back to the ring. Fatu looked for a weapon, but it was Reigns who found a table, and threw a set of stairs at Fatu from the inside of the ring.

Reigns used a toolbox to take out Fatu's right hand in an attempt to further avoid the Tongan Death Grip, and he smashed Fatu's hand as the challenger was attempting to recover by the commentary desk. He set up the table in a corner of the ring, but Fatu laid him out before Reigns could hit a spear.

"The Tribal Chief" speared Fatu through the barricade, then hit him with another back in the ring. Reigns removed three turnbuckle pads, a move he used to win his Backlash match against Fatu. "The Samoan Werewolf" looked for the Tongan Death Grip, but couldn't lock it in with his injured hand. Reigns then hit back-to-back Superman punches, which only served to hype up Fatu.

Fatu was bounced off the turnbuckles, but he hit a spear to Reigns, then dodged his cousin with a Samoan drop, followed by the Mighty Moonsault. When Reigns kicked out, however, he low-blowed Fatu. Fatu locked in the Tongan Death Grip, but Reigns fought out of it and bashed him face-first off the exposed turnbuckle. Reigns speared Fatu through the table in the corner, then followed up with another for the win.