WWE's Sol Ruca Reacts To Wave Of Social Media Feedback Following Main Roster Debut

Following WrestleMania 42, Sol Ruca was called up to WWE's main roster, and though she quickly captured the Women's Intercontinental Title, she dealt with immediate online criticism within weeks of being inserted into weekly storylines. Whether it was facing online backlash for botching her finisher, the Sol Snatcher, on multiple occasions, or fans directing their frustration at the creative team for having the Intercontinental Champion lose her first two matches on the main roster, it hasn't been the easiest path for the young star since leaving "WWE NXT." Following her title win over Becky Lynch at Clash In Italy, Ruca addressed the commentary about her main roster run so far during an appearance on "WWE Now."

"I mean, even in 'NXT' we get people that are watching every move and we get people that are leaving hate comments and all this negativity and essentially being up on the main roster you have more eyes, which means more hate, but also means more love. So it is something that I've had to kind of navigate," she explained. "But at the end of the day, especially with people on social media, that's such a small percentage of our fanbase. And as long as the crowd in person is happy and everyone backstage is happy with what I do, then that's fine with me."

Now that Ruca's feud with Lynch is in the rearview mirror, she will shift her attention to former Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria, who laid out her challenge for the title on "WWE Raw" after not being able to compete for it while "The Man" had the gold around her waist.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "WWE" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.