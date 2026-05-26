Biggest Winners And Losers Of The Week — 5/26/2026

This will actually go against what our resident winner and loser picker Ross said in his piece exclusively dedicated to AEW Double or Nothing 2026. To his credit, even he said calling Adam Copeland and Christian Cage losers on that night was controversial, which it was because man did Cope and Cage win big at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in New York or what?

Truth be told, out of all of the veterans that have made the jump to AEW for one last run before they hang up their boots, Copeland has been lower down on the list of those who have had me rushing back to my TV to see what they do next. The initial feud with Cage was fine, as was his AEW TNT Championship run until he broke his leg. But the feud with the Death Riders and the feud with FTR that has somehow gone on for OVER ONE CALENDAR YEAR JUST TO POINT OUT, have soured me on the "Rated-R Superstar." However, for all of the "Edgeheads" who still say that their favorite part of any show he's on is hearing Alter Bridge, this was your night.

In the near three years he's been in AEW, this was Copeland's finest hour. It genuinely felt like he was on top form for the first time in I don't know how long, and when the weakest member of the match is firing on all cylinders, it only makes everyone else look great as well.

This was also a grand night for Christian Cage. He walked that delicate line of staying in his "Don't let your mother near me or else you will have a new dad" character that had him booed out of every building, being a genuine babyface in the face of the dastardly villains, and performing at a level of in-ring precision that makes you remember that sometimes, age is just a number.

Will their AEW World Tag Team Championship reign be any good? It might not be, but honestly seeing them with tag team gold for the first time in a quarter of a century, I'm here for a cheeky nostalgia run, so long as it doesn't outstay its welcome. They have already had an interaction with The Young Bucks which looks like their Wembley Stadium match, and if it does all end under that big London arch, that's completely fine as well. I'm expecting whatever was meant to happen with The Hardys in 2022 before their nostalgia run was canned, and as long as we hear some hits, have a sing-a-long and remember the good old days, then let's create something with the benefit of flash photography.

Written by Sam Palmer