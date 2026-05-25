AEW Double Or Nothing 2026: Biggest Winners And Losers

This might be the most controversial Losers I've ever written, but it's my column, and I'm free to write what I like within reason.

Adam Copeland and Jay Reso are two incredible wrestlers, who were fortunate enough to be a tag team alongside the cream of the crop of WWE's tag team golden era. It is impossible to be as talented as they are, wrestle The Hardys, The Dudleys, The APA, Jericho & Benoit, and a collection of others, and not become one of the "greatest tag teams of all time," but I've never truly thought of Cope and Christian/Edge & Christian/The Brood/Whatever You Want To Call Them as the tag team greats their reputation suggests. The idea that they need to return to their tag team roots just doesn't pass muster for me. It's like if Simon & Garfunkel were two Paul Simons, and people tried to suggest that their best work was when they were together, despite the fact that in this universe there would be two Graceland albums, and for that matter two Hearts and Bones albums, and thus just completely untrue.

Creatively, I think them being AEW Tag Team Champions is a dead end, and I also worry that they don't have the physical ability to hang that they thing.

Adam Copeland's TNT Title reign ended due to an injury he suffered, attempting to keep up with the current generation, and I worry that -should the two end up tangling with FTR and The Young Bucks, as the tea leaves seem to suggest- we are heading for another Copeland derailment. I can see the "Adam Copeland injured in Wembley TLC Match" headlines already. I think Cope and Christian could've lost the match on Saturday, riding off into the sunset as a tag team, leaving fans wondering what could've been, and instead are heading for the deep waters of having to actually deliver a level of greatness that is easier to imagine than it is to realize.