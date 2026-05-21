Backstage Update On Former Baron Corbin Potentially Returning To WWE

Just a few weeks after releasing a few stars, WWE seems to be on a hiring spree once again, with them linked to re-signing Baron Corbin.

Corbin, whose time in WWE came to an end in 2024, is reportedly back on WWE's radar. "Fightful Select" reports that there have been backstage discussions about the TKO-owned promotion being interested in signing him. The report backs a recent claim by Dave Meltzer of the "Wrestling Observer" that WWE is interested in bringing him back.

"Fightful" also added that Baron Corbin — who went by the ring name Bishop Dyer following his WWE departure — has finished his commitments with other pro wrestling promotions, and industry sources informed them that he has either already signed with WWE or is expected to do so soon. Corbin has featured in promotions like MLW, CMLL, and WSW since leaving WWE. The former WWE United States Champion stated last year that he would not return to WWE even if offered the opportunity, but said he would consider it a year later, as he felt his character had a stigma attached to it that he wanted to move away from.

Aside from Corbin, WWE is also reportedly interested in bringing back another former star, the controversial Enzo Amore, who was reportedly spotted at the Performance Center. Meanwhile, the AEW contract of Amore's former WWE tag team partner, Big Cass, is also reportedly set to expire soon. WWE is reportedly looking to strengthen its tag team division, which could be where Enzo Amore, Big Cass, and Baron Corbin factor in.