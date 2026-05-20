Backstage Report On WWE's Plans For Building Up Tag Team Division

WWE is reportedly looking to restructure its men's tag team division after the loss of multiple teams due to post-WrestleMania releases, as well as departures due to reported pay cuts. In addition to the Motor City Machines and the Wyatt Sicks, recent weeks have also seen The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods depart the company.

According to False Finish on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, sources indicated to them that WWE is looking to rebuild the division from within at first, then possibly sign tag teams from elsewhere in the near future. The report about WWE signing outside tag teams was denied by Bryan Alvarez in a post to his X subscribers, however.

Alvarez wrote that the company isn't interested in signing new teams at the moment, but confirmed that WWE is looking to rebuild its division on internal teams, including ones that have already been established, such as The Miz and Kit Wilson, who have recently been feuding with Danhausen. Alvarez said that teams could be moved from "WWE NXT" to the main roster, as well. Current teams and stables on the development brand include current NXT Tag Team Champions the Vanity Project, as well as Hank & Tank, BirthRight, OTM, and DarkState.

WWE saw a slew of releases following WrestleMania 42 that included Tonga Loa and JC Mateo, the entire Wyatt Sicks, including former WWE Tag Team Champions Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis, as well as fellow one-time WWE tag champions Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin. In the days that followed, it was revealed Kingston and Woods, multiple-time title holders as the iconic New Day, would be departing the company after reportedly being asked to take a pay cut.