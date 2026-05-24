WWE SNME - 5/23/2026: Biggest Winners & Losers

Last night was the 44th edition of "WWE Saturday Night's Main Event." If you want to know what happened, there's a whole WWE SNME 5/23/2026 results page to read, as well as 3 Things We Hated and 3 We Loved from the show.

Now, it's time to break down the winners and the losers from Saturday's big show. This will not be a literal accounting of those things, as -again- there's a whole results page for that. Instead, we'll be taking a more holistic approach. Winners can be losers, losers can be winners, and people who didn't even appear can catch as many strays as I want to fire off.

There were literal winners, like Jade Cargill, and figurative winners, like the very concept of "Saturday Night's Main Event." But enough of my introduction, let's get into the nitty and the gritty.