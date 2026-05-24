WWE SNME - 5/23/2026: 3 Things We Hated And 3 We Loved

The Street Profits challenged the Vision's Logan Paul and Austin Theory for the World Tag titles in the main event, and it was a match that was just starting to get good before finding the most TV finish in the worst way.

Much of the match actually worked really well, delivering on fast-paced and high-flying offense. It was also really great to see the Profits doing what they do best again, with Montez Ford in particular standing out for his explosiveness and the sheer fluidity between spots. It felt as though the Profits were due to win the titles or leave it all in the ring trying, and things really started to pick up as they drew closer to finishing things.

That's when Bron Breakker emerged and looked to spear Ford, only for him to leapfrog and for Angelo Dawkins to launch him over the announcer's desk. They then returned to the ring, dropped Theory for what would have been a sure count. Paul Heyman put Theory's foot on the rope, prompting Ford to chase him and get clocked with brass knuckles from Paul while the referee was apparently arguing with Dawkins for some reason. Dawkins then took out Paul with a dive as Theory pinned Ford, thus allowing the champions to retain.

The show itself only ended once Breakker had returned to spear both of them, joined by Paul and Theory in the ring for a pose that cut rather abruptly. And it was just much the same ending to many shows featuring the Vision over the past year. It's hard to believe that the same referee who saw Breakker attempt to get involved, made a count that was interrupted, and watched Ford square up to Heyman on the outside, decided that Dawkins entering the ring was going to be his biggest issue.

Dawkins also entered the ring anyway to deliver the senton to Paul on the outside, which also means he could have stopped Theory from making the pin or tagged himself in. Theory and Paul needed to win the match because that was the plan. That is okay, even if not a decision this writer would make. But the way it is constantly done slowly corrodes any notion that the show is worth watching.

For an entire year, and whenever the wins matter most, the same tired tropes come into play with no development. No one learns from these routine heel antics, whether that be officials or wrestlers themselves. It's just frustrating that there is not enough bravery in booking heels to win clean.

Theory and Paul will not feel like legitimate stars while they continue to win exclusively with asterisks. And it makes the victims look stupid in the process.

Written by Max Everett