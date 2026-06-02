Jim Ross Offers Update On His AEW Contract Status, Whether He Expects To Stay

AEW commentator Jim Ross has discussed his contract with the promotion and his desire to continue in his role.

Ross has been with Tony Khan's promotion since 2019, but has appeared sporadically on commentary due to health issues. The legendary commentator expressed satisfaction with his time in the promotion on his "Grilling JR" podcast and revealed that his deal will expire in August.

"I'm pretty content, Conrad, to be honest with you. Would I accept more responsibility and do more work? Of course, if asked to perform in that world, I'm happy to do it," he said. "Tony Khan's been really good to me, and I see it written about it online from time to time, you know, 'Ross must have a hell of a deal,' and all that. I do have a hell of a deal. I'm in a good spot. I don't have a lot more time left on my contract. I talked to Barry Bloom, my agent. He was in New York, and we chatted about my status. I'm just going to let it play out. If Tony Khan wants to keep me, he will. If he doesn't, then he won't."

Ross reminded fans that he has been in the pro wrestling business for five decades and has enjoyed everything he has done in the industry. The WWE Hall of Famer added that he is keen to continue in Tony Khan's promotion.

"After this summer, I'm not sure what my future holds. I hope I stay with them. I enjoyed the hell out of Tony Khan, and he's got a good staff, and he's got some good people around him now, too, on the wrestling side."

Ross appeared in AEW at the start of the year for an episode of Dynamite in his home state of Oklahoma and was set to appear at the recent Double or Nothing pay-per-view. However, a fall at home forced him to withdraw from the event.