Jim Ross Reveals He Will Be Present For Upcoming Episode Of AEW Dynamite

As health issues have continued to cause him problems, AEW's Jim Ross has seen his workload decrease over the last two years. The Hall of Fame announcer called only 10 shows for AEW back in 2024, and he is currently on pace to call only 8 AEW shows in 2025, having been absent from the programming since AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door back in August.

Fortunately, as he alluded to in November, Ross will be back in the chair again soon. On last week's episode of "Grilling JR," Ross' co-host Conrad Thompson brought up how AEW was set to run the first "AEW Dynamite" of 2026 in Tulsa, Oklahoma on January 7. Thompson naturally asked if Ross, an Oklahoma native, would be at the show, and the 73 year old announcer confirmed that fans could expect him.

"I'll be there," Ross said. "I'll be there, I'll be in Tulsa. And you can too if you buy a ticket. That's the thing about it. Get yourself a ticket and come join us. It'll be a hell of a show, just out of old time's sake, and tradition and all that good stuff. It will be a night you don't want to miss. It'll be a special night, and I'm sure that Tony Khan will put together a hell of a show, no doubt about it in my mind."

Famous for his support of the Oklahoma Sooners, Ross had resided in his home state for most of his life until he moved to Jacksonville, Florida in the 2020s, putting him closer to AEW headquarters. However, Ross revealed earlier this summer that he was preparing to sell his Jacksonville condo and return to Oklahoma some time within the next year, saying the move would keep him closer to his support system, while also allowing him better access to his long-time doctors.

