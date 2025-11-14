Jim Ross Offers An Update On When He'll Return To AEW Commentary

Veteran commentator Jim Ross has spent a lot of time away from AEW over the last couple of years. The former WWE official underwent treatment for cancer for the third time since 2021, albeit this time it was colon cancer and not skin cancer. During a recent episode of his "Grilling JR" podcast, Ross addressed his absence from AEW commentary and announced when he'll be returning.

"Yeah absolutely, absolutely! That's the plan in the next few weeks. Yeah, I'm excited about that opportunity!" Ross revealed when asked whether he plans to return to AEW anytime soon. Ross' role within AEW has shifted since he first joined, and he's become a specialized announcer, only joining the commentary table on occasion during main events and pay-per-view matches. With AEW Full Gear coming up on November 22, it's possible that this is when the veteran will get back on the mic and calls matches in the promotion again.

"I'm better today than I've been in a long time," Ross expressed, and updated fans on his current living situation. "I sold my condo in Jacksonville, so we'll be closing on that in two day and we got our money out of that and somebody will be very happy with what they're buying." Additionally, he confirmed that he's now back home in Oklahoma for the first time in decades. "I feel good about being home. I feel healthier than I've felt in a long time. I've got plenty of energy, and I'm thankful to be back on air!"

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Grilling JR" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.