Tony Khan Addresses Whether AEW Commentator Jim Ross Will Appear At All In 2025

Tony Khan is hopeful that legendary wrestling commentator Jim Ross will be part of the company's biggest event of the year. All In: Texas takes place this Saturday, July 12, at 3pm EST, and fans are wondering if the beloved announcer will be there.

Ross revealed in May that he was diagnosed with colon cancer, which has kept him away from regular commentary duties. The news worried wrestling fans around the world who have listened to Ross's voice for decades.

Khan has nothing but praise for the man known as "Good Ol' JR." He speaks on considers Ross' importance to AEW's success and identity on "TMZ Sports."

"Jim Ross is an indispensable part of AEW. He's the greatest wrestling commentator of all time. I first heard JR's voice when I was eight years old and he immediately hooked me with his commentary. He is a great man. He's done so much in wrestling and he's the original voice of AEW, and when we launched the promotion he was the commentator on our first pay-per-view Double or Nothing. We're celebrating 300 Dynamites this week. JR was on the original Dynamites and he's been through some really tough health battles, and I think it's important to stand with Jim."

When asked directly about Ross appearing at the commentary table at All In, Khan showed cautious optimism.

"It would be amazing. I don't want to put too much on Jim's plate, but it certainly would be amazing and I would love it and I hope that it's possible. I certainly really feel like Jim's making great strides in his recovery. That would be an amazing thing if we can make it happen, and hopefully we could."

For now, wrestling fans will have to wait until Saturday to see if the legendary announcer will be part of AEW's biggest show of the year.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "TMZ Sports" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.