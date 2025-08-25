AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door 2025: Biggest Winners And Losers

If you're a big fan of ear mutilation, then you might read this and say I'm crazy, but the Lights Out Steel Cage Match that closed Forbidden Door simply did not deliver on the level of violence and horror that many expected.

As mentioned, the babyface team was a motley crew of injured or ring-rusted stars. It was not out of line for someone to say, "I absolutely expect someone to die in that match," and a majority of the people making that prediction expected it to be Will Ospreay, who outright claimed to not be medically cleared for the match and in need of neck surgery. Even the participants seemed to think Ospreay was not long for this world, as many of the entrances seemed to involve them shaking Ospreay's hand and thanking him, lest they not get a chance after the match. So forgive me, but after all of this morbid build, the sickos of the world expected something much more horrifying and tragic than what we got.

Want broken glass? Here are some gummy bears. Want Hiroshi Tanahashi to jump off the cage? He will do a very safe High Fly Flow from the top rope, thank you very much. Want Will Ospreay to die? We're going to end the show with the gentlest beatdown you've ever seen.

Much like when Chris Jericho was thrown off the top of the Blood & Guts cage onto a crashpad, or when the Explosion Death Match between Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston delivered very little by way of explosions or death, sickos are once again in a position of saying, "If you didn't want us to expect horrifying violence, don't promise us horrifying violence." The company can hang its hat on things like Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland's bloodbath, or putting Nick Gage on free TV, but there's still an issue of courting the sickos and then booking for the more emotionally balanced fan. It's admittedly safer for everyone involved, but when you build a whole match around "Will Ospreay is probably gonna die," it does leave us sickos saying, "I don't know, it's pretty violent, I guess," like Homer Simpson looking at a massive can of Foster's.