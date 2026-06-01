Jim Ross Details Health & Travel Struggles Surrounding AEW Double Or Nothing 2026

For many, AEW Double or Nothing was one of the greatest wrestling events of the year. For Jim Ross, however, it was the trip from hell. On the latest "Grilling JR," Ross documented his trip from Oklahoma to New York City to call the Jon Moxley vs. Kyle O'Reilly match at Double or Nothing, and revealed the trip could've gone better. The hardship started on Saturday morning, when Ross was set to travel to New York.

"We have the alarm set," Ross said. "A driver was going to pick me up. And all of a sudden, I fell. I hadn't had a fall in weeks. So I fell and busted my ass. I wasted my phone. I don't know how you do it but there's got to be a way...I guess I just put it in my pocket. Hell I don't know. If I had my phone with me, I could've gotten a little bit of help. So I, as a result of that, I missed my flight."

The fall and missing his flight put Ross, who isn't a fan of flying to begin with, in a foul mood, but he was able to reschedule and arrive to New York on Saturday night, later having a beer with fellow AEW announcer Excalibur and his agent Barry Bloom. Unfortunately, things got worse when Ross made his way to his hotel room.

"I laid on the bed, put my ass on the edge of the bed, and just relaxed," Ross said. "Well, little did I know my back was going to go out on me. So now I'm in my hotel, with my back out, and I can't function. So it was just a horrible experience."

In hindsight, Ross says he would've talked to AEW owner Tony Khan about skipping the show, given his health issues and the fact he only called one match. Fortunately, despite the hardships, Ross was able to fly home on Monday night.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Grilling JR" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription