AEW's Mick Foley Opens Up About Leaving WWE Due To Company's Support For Donald Trump

Foley said that he didn't want to be in a position where his grandchildren were questioning what side of history their grandfather was on. He explained, however, that he loves WWE and wasn't going to disparage the company, and he didn't close the door on things entirely.

"But, it didn't seem like a good fit," he said. "Didn't seem like a fit that would allow me to look myself in the mirror before I went to bed."

He explained that the head of talent relations said he respected his decision, then he received a call from someone "really high up," who he did not want to name, who seemed to try and reason with him. Foley said the person explained Paul "Triple H" Levesque was "just" on the president's physical fitness board and that Linda McMahon, Trump's Secretary of Education, hasn't worked in WWE in years.

"I said, 'Well, theoretically that's the case, but I could have swore I saw Paul behind the president's shoulder when he was making... policy,'" Foley said. "I said, 'Whether Linda's working for the company or not, her last name's 'McMahon' and she's associated with the company.'"

Foley said he did not hear from Levesque or anyone within the McMahon family, though said he did have a great relationship with Levesque and his wife, Stephanie McMahon, as well as Vince McMahon, and he knew the decision was probably going to impact those relationships. Foley also had a message to those listening regarding politics.

"It's never too late to do the right thing," Foley said. "The best time to have made your voice heard would have been earlier, but the second best time is now."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Ariel Helwani Show" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.