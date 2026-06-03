Tony D'Angelo Overcomes Upstart To Retain WWE NXT Title

NXT Champion Tony D'Angelo marked his second successful televised title defense with a victory over Kam Hendrix on "WWE NXT."

Hendrix burst onto the "NXT" scene weeks ago, making it clear that his eyes were firmly set on the NXT Championship, held by D'Angelo. Tonight, the two then officially collided in the ring, with fellow new arrival Naraku watching on from ringside.

D'Angelo appeared on the verge of victory when he laid out Hendrix with a spinebuster and Forget About It (swinging fisherman suplex). Hendrix, however, powered out and covered D'Angelo for a pinfall attempt of his own in the corner. Seeing Hendrix use the ropes as leverage, the referee ultimately stopped this count.

After trading more near falls, Hendrix sling-shotted D'Angelo off the top rope. This left D'Angelo momentarily dazed and Hendrix able to crawl to the outside floor. Hendrix's subsequent attempt to snag a steel chair proved futile as Mason Rook planted his foot on top of it, rendering Hendrix unable to use it as a weapon.

At that point, D'Angelo recovered just enough to drop Hendrix onto the announce table. Upon their return to the ring, he then delivered a pop-up powerbomb for the win.

Next week on "NXT," Naraku and Rook will battle one another in a number one contender's match. The winner will earn the right to challenge D'Angelo for the NXT Championship at the Great American Bash, set for June 28. D'Angelo captured the title in April by besting Joe Hendry, Ricky Saints, and Ethan Page at "NXT" Stand & Deliver.