TNA's Matt Hardy Hypes Impending Cinematic Match Against The Righteous

Whether it's stealing the show in TLC 2 at WrestleMania 17 or battling for the TNA World Tag Team Championships in a thrilling Full Metal Mayhem bout in 2014, The Hardys have competed in some of the most extreme matches in professional wrestling history over their 30-year career. However, according to Matt Hardy during a recent episode of his podcast, the upcoming taped Wicked Garden Match that The Hardys have against The Righteous on "TNA Impact" is the most gruesome match that the brothers have ever participated in.

"It is the most violent and bloody match the Hardys as the tag team has ever been in. So I think that is a bit of a selling point. A little something out of our comfort zone to a degree, but it's a hell of a deal. It is truly a spectacle and I think from a storytelling perspective, it fit perfectly. And I think this is going to put that extra little kick in the ass that The Hardys and The Righteous needed going forward because we're getting there. We're working on trying to tell an epic story and we had a lot of time to tell this story. So, it's something I've enjoyed very much and I feel like we have made the most of it and we've got the most out of it thus far."

Since the beginning of this year, The Hardys are 2-0 against The Righteous in tag team action, but if they fail to win in the Wicked Garden Match, it will be the first time that the iconic duo have lost to Dutch and Vincent since 2023, when both teams were signed to AEW.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.