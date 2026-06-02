Booker T Comments On Sol Ruca's Progress Following WWE Main Roster Call-Up

WWE legend Booker T has shared his thoughts on Sol Ruca's progress on the main roster since being called up from "WWE NXT."

Ruca has had a quick rise on "WWE Raw" since debuting in April, and at Clash in Italy, she won the Women's Intercontinental Championship from Becky Lynch. The young star came under some criticism recently after what seemed like a botch in her match. Booker T said on his "Hall of Fame" podcast that such mistakes are part and parcel of professional wrestling.

"But I give Sol Ruca a lot of credit for being able to make those mistakes. Because normally when you make that mistake one time, you try to figure out how not to make that mistake again. And that's something that she hasn't had a whole lot of chances to do in NXT because man, she's been flawless. She's been going out there and running the play, and she's been running that play, you know, properly," he said.

Booker T said that all wrestlers make mistakes on television, including himself, but that the key is to keep improving every time you step into the ring. The two-time Hall of Famer is pleased with Ruca's progress on the main roster and believes she couldn't have a better opponent than Becky Lynch.

"Sol Ruca is working with Becky Lynch. And I think working with Becky, she's going to be in the best place she possibly can to be able to call that audible and be able to go out there and succeed at the same time. So I'm enjoying where Sol Ruca's career is going. I think it's been a meteoric rise. I think it's been very, very quick for her and if Sol is listening — just like I tell all of them if they're listening — keep your head on a swivel."

Ruca understands the significance of a win over a legend like Lynch, stating that such a victory could be a defining moment in her career.