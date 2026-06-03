Lexis King Defends Men's WWE Speed Title Against NXT Newcomer

Lexis King defeated Romeo Moreno to retain the WWE Men's Speed Championship during "WWE NXT."

Moreno secured his opportunity with an upset win over Nathan Frazer during last week's show, with their semi-final contest being changed to a final after Sean Legacy and Dorian Van Dux wrestled to a time limit draw in their own semi-final clash.

Moreno went for an early pin only for King to kick out at two, continuing to rush the champion with high-flying offense before going for another cover for a near-fall. A minute into the match, King managed to reverse the momentum and went for three covers of his own to no avail.

He continued to wear Moreno down in the middle of the ring with kicks to the spine, spurring on a striking exchange when Moreno found his feet once more. King went for a single-leg Boston Crab but Moreno escaped.

With just over two minutes left Moreno dropped King and went for another cover for the count of two. But then he locked in the Rings of Saturn in the middle of the ring, stopped only when King turned it into a pin attempt.

Moreno flew over the ropes as King sought to gain some breathing space, taking out Birthright on the outside of the ring, missing King. King then cinched in a single-leg Crab, escaped by Moreno with less than a minute to go.

King managed to retain his title with 27 seconds left on the clock, dropping Moreno with King's Coronation to gain the winning pinfall.