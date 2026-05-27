NXT Newcomer Romeo Moreno Wins Impromptu WWE Men's Speed Tournament Final

Romeo Moreno defeated Nathan Frazer to win the WWE Men's Speed Tournament during "WWE NXT."

Earlier in the night, Sean Legacy and Dorian Van Dux wrestled to a time-limit draw and were both subsequently eliminated from the tournament. As a result, Frazer versus Moreno was determined to be the final of the tournament.

The match started off quick with Frazer darting at Moreno and chasing him to the otuside. When they returned to the ring, Moreno gained control over Frazer in the middle of the ring and started to rally before being caught in a springboard Spainish Fly for a two-count.

Moreno rolled Frazer up for another two-count before taking to the top rope, only to get dropped with a superkick for another near-fall. They both went to the top rope then for Moreno to hit an avalanche German suplex.

With less than a minute to go the pair started a striking exchange in the middle of the ring. Moreno sent Frazer to the outside with thirty seconds to go, flying over the ropes to take him out. But when they returned to the ring Frazer met Moreno at the top rope for a superplex, maneuvering into what appeared to be a Falcon Arrow that wound up reversed into an inside cradle. With two seconds to go, Moreno got the winning pinfall.

He will now challenge Lexis King for the WWE Men's Speed Championship during next week's show.