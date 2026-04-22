Lexis King Reigns Supreme In WWE Men's Speed Title Match

Lexis King is once again a champion in "WWE NXT" after defeating EK Prosper for the Men's Speed Championship.

The Speed title was vacant and on the line in Tuesday's tournament final after Elio LaFleur was forced out of action with a shoulder injury, pitting Prosper against King after wins against Dorian Van Dux and Chazz Hall in the semi-finals respectively.

King entered the match flanked by the rest of Birthright, who made their presence known during the match as Prosper continued to get the better of King in the early stages.

TNA Knockouts World Champion Arianna Grace's involvement in particular, putting herself between Prosper and a suicide dive to halt him, and later distracting him for the King to get the eventual win, proved to be crucial for the new Speed Champion.

For him it is a second title since switching AEW for "NXT," reigning as Heritage Cup Champion from December 2024 until April the following year.