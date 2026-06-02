WWE HOFer Jeff Jarrett Thinks Chad Gable Should Go To AEW

WWE's Chad Gable made headlines this weekend after his incredibly well-received mask vs. mask match against El Grande Americano, or Ludwig Kaiser, at AAA Noche de los Grandes. Gable was defeated by Americano, and forced to remove his own as the original iteration of the character.

Fans are speculating about Gable's future and what's next for him back in WWE. On an episode of "My World," WWE Hall of Famer, and current AEW star, Jeff Jarrett, said Gable should be prepared to depart the company when his contract is up. According to Fightful, that's a year from now.

"At the end of the day, I just don't see the WWE, because, he worked under the Vince [McMahon] regime, and now, obviously he's worked under the Triple H regime, they're not all of a sudden magically going to go, 'Oh. He's our guy,'" Jarrett said. "To me, and I don't what his real dollar value is right now, but we kind of know where it's headed with TKO across the board... Chad lost his match, I think they said something to the fact that he got a big babyface reaction. So, he's going to have a little bit of a run, but we understand they got Triplemania coming up and they got their tent poles every year. But, I just think he needs to keep doing what he's doing, but be ready to leave."

Jarrett said he doesn't see TKO going to Gable to congratulate him for his performance in AAA, a match with a 9.53 rating from fans, currently, on Cagematch. He said he believes Gable can do more to monetize himself, and said it's no secret AEW is the alternative.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "My World w/ Jeff Jarrett" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.