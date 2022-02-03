In an appearance on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, former WWE star Nia Jax opened up about an incident that took place between her and Charlotte Flair during a match on RAW. Giving her version of the story, Nia Jax described the incident, where Flair and her appeared to start “shooting” on each other, as the result of a miscommunication.

“Obviously Charlotte is just an insane competitor,” Jax said. “She puts her all into it, she’s very passionate. There was just a miscommunication. I don’t know where it was, but she started laying into me. It happened a few times during the break in that match. Not a lot of people saw it on TV, but I remember some of the announcers were like ‘damn.’

“And we were just kind of laying into each other. I was like ‘what the heck is going on right now?’ I think at the point where everybody saw on TV, I was like ‘f*ck this dude. You’re laying into me. I don’t know what’s going on.’ So I just kind of gave her a two-piece back, that kind of rocked her back into ‘let’s finish out this match and get s--t together.'”

Despite the incident, Nia Jax noted that Charlotte is one of her best friends and that there were no issues between the two afterward. That didn’t stop fans from speculating on what led to the incident, however.

“I didn’t know what was going on and it was definitely intense,” Jax said. “She’s one of my best friends, so it wasn’t like I was sitting there like we were super mad. But I don’t know what was going on. There was some sort of miscommunication. We got backstage and I literally was like ‘what the f*ck?’ I look at her and I say ‘are you good?’ And she said ‘yeah, yeah. Out there, something went off and I just didn’t feel right.’

“And I said ‘are you sure?’ And she said ‘yeah, no no.’ I think one of the producers was like ‘are you okay?’ And she was like ‘yeah, Nia’s one of my best friends. I swear.’ Then literally, we went backstage. I said ‘give me a break.’ We walked away from each other for the night, and then obviously the internet went crazy. So I just hit her up and was like ‘we’re fine. Let it go.’ I mean, s--t happens. Everybody’s emotions and egos get really worked up and stuff happens. But at the end of the day, she’s one of my best friends, and I didn’t want people to think anything serious really happened. We were fine.”

