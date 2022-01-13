There have been rumors floating around suggesting that SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax (Lina Fanene) aren’t fond of each other in real life.

On Wednesday, Jax took to her Instagram Stories to seemingly shut down the rumors.

Jax posted a video clip of her and Flair hanging out and having a good time, along with the caption: “Her and Charlotte really hate each other.” You can click here to see the post.

Rumors of Jax and Flair having real life heat surfaced last August following their shoot-style match on RAW. Shortly thereafter, a report noted that Flair and Jax got into a backstage altercation following their match.

Speaking on his Table Talk podcast,WWE Producer and Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley dismissed reports that Flair and Jax got physical backstage after their RAW match.

“A lot of people suspect Nia Jax and Charlotte Flair got into it heavy,” Dudley said. “I even heard some reports that they were beating each other up in the back. Number one, they weren’t beating each other up in the back. Something happened in the ring, they handled it the way they handled it and they got over it. It’s as simple as that. They got over it.

“Were things done in the ring? I think it’s obvious. No dirtsheet writer can put me on blast and go, ‘Well, D-Von said…’ No, everybody saw what happened this past Monday. It got a little rough. It happens. It’s not the first time it happened, but of course, everyone is making a big deal out of it.”

Jax recently revealed that she’s “Starting a business. Growing some cool things on her farm” after announcing that she was moving on from wrestling. She was among 17 talents released by WWE on November 4, 2021.

