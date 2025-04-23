Charlotte Flair Couldn't Stand Becky Lynch After This Unscripted Incident
Becky Lynch is back in WWE after missing almost a year of action following the expiration of her contract in the summer of 2024. "The Man" spent her time away promoting her autobiography, spending time with her daughter, and letting fans reminisce about all of her greatest moments from her now 12-year run with WWE. However, not all of Lynch's most noteworthy moments have been memorable for the right reasons, with one moment in particular causing a rift between herself and Charlotte Flair that left their friendship broken beyond repair.
On the October 22, 2021, episode of "WWE SmackDown," Flair and Lynch were drafted to different shows. Flair was the reigning WWE Raw Women's Champion, while Lynch reigned as the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion, but since they were swapping shows, they needed to swap belts to maintain the lineage of each belt on its own brand. However, things went south extremely quickly.
Both Flair and Lynch went off script almost immediately, with Flair dropping her title belt to the floor so that Lynch had to pick it up, only for Lynch to retaliate by throwing her own belt at Flair. This ultimately led to the two women having a heated backstage altercation, where Flair reportedly tried to make "The Man" look bad, but despite the two women launching verbal barbs at each other, the incident reportedly never became physical. With both women not on the best of terms, this added extra heat to their eventual "champion vs. champion" match at that year's Survivor Series pay-per-view, but the damage had been done to their friendship, and on an episode of "The MMA Hour" with Ariel Helwani, Flair confirmed that she and Lynch were no longer friends, citing the fact that they both wanted to be on top of WWE as the main reason.
Both Women Shared Their Side Of The Story
Given how viral the moment went in the days and weeks following that episode of "WWE SmackDown," both Flair and Lynch were asked separately what went wrong.
For Lynch, she had a sense that Flair was going to go into business for herself, stating on an episode of "The Broken Skull Sessions" that the original plan was for her to hold up both belts for a brief moment, leaning into her "Becky Two Belts" nickname, before throwing the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship at Charlotte and telling Sonya Deville, who was there to mediate the whole ordeal, to pick it up. Everyone was going to get their moment as Charlotte would have challenged Becky to a fight, but that never happened, and when Flair seemingly wanted to make Lynch look bad by dropping the belt before she could take it, Lynch "lost her head" and was fuming at the situation.
As for Flair, she actually said on another episode of "The Broken Skull Sessions" that same year that she dropped the belt by accident, and that she would never want to go into business for herself, or try and make anyone look bad. However, she did admit that both of them wanted to be the best, both were extremely competitive, and that streak of competitiveness in both women got the better of them that night.
Fast forward to 2025 and their friendship has been thankfully been mended. They both appeared at the press conference following the 2023 Survivor Series event after being on the same WarGames team, visibly emotional at the fact that they had rekindled their old friendship. Lynch went on to say a few months later that she feels like herself and Charlotte will always butt heads in a way, but that it was nice to get away from the animosity between the two with a break from each other.