Charlotte Flair Couldn't Stand Becky Lynch After This Unscripted Incident

Given how viral the moment went in the days and weeks following that episode of "WWE SmackDown," both Flair and Lynch were asked separately what went wrong.

For Lynch, she had a sense that Flair was going to go into business for herself, stating on an episode of "The Broken Skull Sessions" that the original plan was for her to hold up both belts for a brief moment, leaning into her "Becky Two Belts" nickname, before throwing the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship at Charlotte and telling Sonya Deville, who was there to mediate the whole ordeal, to pick it up. Everyone was going to get their moment as Charlotte would have challenged Becky to a fight, but that never happened, and when Flair seemingly wanted to make Lynch look bad by dropping the belt before she could take it, Lynch "lost her head" and was fuming at the situation.

As for Flair, she actually said on another episode of "The Broken Skull Sessions" that same year that she dropped the belt by accident, and that she would never want to go into business for herself, or try and make anyone look bad. However, she did admit that both of them wanted to be the best, both were extremely competitive, and that streak of competitiveness in both women got the better of them that night.

Fast forward to 2025 and their friendship has been thankfully been mended. They both appeared at the press conference following the 2023 Survivor Series event after being on the same WarGames team, visibly emotional at the fact that they had rekindled their old friendship. Lynch went on to say a few months later that she feels like herself and Charlotte will always butt heads in a way, but that it was nice to get away from the animosity between the two with a break from each other.