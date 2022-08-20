Charlotte Flair Says 'Belt Drop' During WWE Title Exchange Was Accidental

Last November during the WWE draft, then "Raw" Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and then "Smackdown" Women's Champion Becky Lynch engaged in a segment where, due to the women being drafted to the opposite brand of their title, they would simply switch titles. However, there was nothing simple about the switch, as in the middle of the segment, Lynch reached for Flair's belt and while doing so, Flair ended up dropping it. Flair picked up the title, but this led Lynch to visible frustration and she wound up throwing the "SmackDown" Women's Championship at Flair.

"You've got two women that want to be the best, that want to be that top spot," 13-time Women's Champion Charlotte Flair said while on Steve Austin's "The Broken Skull Sessions." "I wish I could sit here and tell you that I did it on purpose, but if people need me to be that bad guy, I'll be that bad guy. Things happen onscreen. I would never go on a scripted television show and purposely do something on purpose. It was accidental."

The two women have an extended history together, as they make up one half of the Four Horsewomen of WWE alongside Bayley and Sasha Banks. Lynch and Flair have been rivals over the past few years, most notably in the second half of 2018 and the first half of 2019. Flair and Lynch have wrestled against each other once since the incident in the opening match of Survivor Series 2021, with Lynch walking away with her fourth pay-per-view victory over "The Queen." Flair has been off WWE TV since losing to Ronda Rousey at May's WrestleMania Backlash event.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Broken Skull Sessions and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.