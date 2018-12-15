Becky Lynch On Elevating The Title More Than Charlotte And Alexa Bliss, Getting Cleared For WWE TLC

WWE has released a new edition of Chronicle, which follows Becky Lynch from November 27 through December 11 and documents her journey to the first-ever women's Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match for the SmackDown Women's Championship. As seen in the video above, Lynch discussed topics like getting cleared for a return to the ring, how she believes she has elevated the women's division greater than any other female superstar before here, and how she nevertheless remains overlooked.

As previously reported, Lynch sustained a broken nose and "severe" concussion when she was punched by RAW Superstar Nia Jax on November 12. Lynch would subsequently have to withdraw from her match with WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey at WWE Survivor Series and it remained previously unclear if she would be able to compete at WWE TLC this Sunday. Lynch provided an update during her Chronicle documentary that she was cleared for action on December 4.

"So, I just got cleared," Lynch said. "Which is dangerous for everyone because I'm back."

Lynch's upcoming TLC match is against Asuka and Charlotte Flair, a woman Lynch knows very well as they've been feuding for the greater part of 2018. Lynch has often said that Flair receives special treatment that Lynch herself deserves and she disapproves of the increased attention given to Flair. This episode of Chronicle further proved that, as Lynch arrived at the final SmackDown before TLC and saw Charlotte as the only woman featured on the arena poster.

"Look at the poster for the T. Mobile [Arena]," Lynch said with a laugh. "Look at that! What women is on that? What woman is on that?! Not me. Who's the women's champion? So, it's not in my head or it's not just a thing where it's like, 'Oh no! Becky's been passed over.' Again, I'm the champ."

See Also Becky Lynch Talks 'Severe' Concussion And Blacking Out After Errant Punch From Nia Jax

Lynch would go on to explain how she finally arrived at "The Man" character, saying that she was tired of lifting her fellow peers when she knew that she was the best the division has to offer. Lynch is confident that no other woman has made the Women's Championship the talk of the industry like she has.

"I was sick of bringing everybody else up and letting myself go below," Lynch admitted. "And it was time to just say, 'To hell with that, I'm on top, I'm the best, and I'm taking over.' Oh, it was so freeing, right? Because you went from caring about everybody and how everybody was affected and how everybody was feeling to then just being like, 'No! Screw them! They don't care about me, they don't care about how I'm doing. Why should I care about them?' So now I just have to care about one person, and that's me.

"But here's the other thing, alright, in doing that, I have elevated everybody," Lynch continued. "Everybody wants to step up, everybody wants to be the man. Everybody else has been warming themselves under the fire that I have started. So with doing that, then I have elevated WWE's women division, like, unbelievably! Like nobody else could. How many times has Charlotte had the Women's Championship? How many times has Alexa Bliss had the championship? How many times has anybody else had a championship and have they made the title the talk of the entire industry? They haven't. Only one woman has done that and that one woman is me."

You can check out Lynch's full comments in the video above.

If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit WWE with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.