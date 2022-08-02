Bianca Belair is sitting top of the women’s division right now as “Raw” Women’s Champion, but that is a role she has risen to incredibly quickly, having only made her debut on the main roster in 2020. She has worked hard for that change in position, but it has left Belair in a spot that she finds odd at times.

“I feel like I am in this weird space right now because I’ve accomplished so much, but I’ve done it so quickly,” she told “The Masked Man Show.” “So, two years in the game, a lot of times that’s still like a rookie, but I was main eventing WrestleMania as a rookie and walked out as champion … I feel like I’m the face of the company. I’m a locker room leader, but I am still learning.”

Belair has been able to compete against many of the top names during her time in the company, which has obviously given her the chance to learn and develop. Still, one character in particular she believes has played a more significant role than most.

“I feel like I owe so much to Bayley because she guided me so much in ways that she knew and didn’t even know,” she said. “I used to just watch Bayley and watch how she adjusted to things and how she reacted to things. I learned from her … Even being in the ring with Becky, I learned so much from her. Just outside of the ring, like I said, learned from her, and I try to follow in those footsteps to push everything forward.”

While the Four Horsewomen have dominated the women’s division over the past decade regarding both the singles and tag team division, now, WWE has two fresher stars holding singles gold. Belair and Liv Morgan are currently the two top champions for the company, and the EST of WWE admitted, “it’s an honor to be in this position.”

“It’s cool because I feel like myself, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, we’re all kind of the forefront of this new generation of women in WWE, and we’re just showing up and showing out,” she said. “We are like, ‘Look, Horsewomen, you ain’t gotta go nowhere, but just move over. Make some room for us because we are here, and we are showing out.'”

Much like the Four Horsewomen, Belair’s WWE career began in “NXT,” but she was never able to win the “NXT” Women’s Championship during her stint with the black and gold brand. Belair felt like her role on the roster “was for me to learn,” but previous stars have returned to NXT in the past, such as Charlotte Flair and Finn Balor, opening up the possibility for her one day.

“I was a part of the Shayna reign, but when I look at them, I’m like, ‘Listen, I was a part of Shayna reign. When she was champion, I was champion right there with her because I was in the ring with her.’ That was my role in NXT,” she said. “… When I look at what Bayley has done for me and Becky has done for me, and so many others have done for me, you know, our role is to eventually give back. I can’t wait to do the same to others what they have done for me, so going to NXT, it would be cool to give back, but I do have a little chip to have some validation with the NXT Title.”

