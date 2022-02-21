WWE had “seriously” considered a Fatal 4-Way Match featuring RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks and Bayley at WrestleMania 38, according to Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport.

The report noted that the plan was for the blockbuster match to close out Night 1 of the event at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, with both Women’s Titles up for grabs in a “Winner Takes All” scenario.

According to Dangoor, WWE pivoted away from the match “for a number of reasons, the main one centered around Ronda Rousey.” He further noted that Rousey had ruled out returning at WrestleMania in December, which led to pitches for a Four Horsewomen dream bout. However, when Rousey confirmed her availability for the big event, WWE made drastic changes to the WrestleMania card.

Furthermore, Dagoor has been told that several people within WWE are keen to see the Becky Lynch – Bianca Belair storyline culminating at WrestleMania.

Last year, Charlotte Flair mentioned how the Four Horsewomen “will always share an unspoken bond” regardless of how their respective careers progress.

“It’s an unspoken bond,” Flair said. “Our careers have all taken different turns and ended up in different spots in different times. The level of respect is always there, no matter what. You just don’t… maybe we should talk about it more, but we all know how we feel about each other, what we did, and what it took, and how hard we worked to get where we are.”

As of this writing, Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair are the confirmed women’s matches for WrestleMania 38. While Bayley is still on the shelf recovering from a torn ACL, there is no clear plan in sight for Banks at the Showcase of Immortals.

