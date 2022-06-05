WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair recently did an interview with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso.

During the interview, Belair commented on how she feels like “Mrs. WrestleMania.” Belair had defeated Becky Lynch during WrestleMania 38 to become the current RAW Women’s Champion. The year before, at WrestleMania 37, she successfully challenged for the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Sasha Banks.

“I feel like I’m on my way to becoming Mrs. WrestleMania,” Belair says. “It’s funny, after the match at this year’s WrestleMania against Becky, people were teasing me backstage, saying, ‘You’re about to become Mrs. WrestleMania.’ That’s been put out in the atmosphere, and it’s a really cool goal to try to achieve.”

Belair noted in the interview how it was a long road from SummerSlam to WrestleMania for her. At SummerSlam 2021, Belair lost to then SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch in under a minute.

“Hitting that KOD, it was a huge sigh of relief,” Belair says. “It was a long road from SummerSlam to WrestleMania. There were times when I didn’t know if we’d be able to bring this full circle and get there, but we did. It was an amazing journey, not just for me, but for the fans. It’s the fans that made the match. It was a match from the only two women to win the main event at WrestleMania, and we could hear the passion from the crowd. That emotion came out in the match.”

Tomorrow at the WWE Hell in the Cell pay-per-view, Belair will be defending the RAW Women’s Title against Lynch and Asuka.

Wrestling Inc. will have complete coverage of WWE Hell In A Cell tomorrow night beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]