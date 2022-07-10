Bianca Belair successfully defended the “Raw” Women’s Championship against Carmella at Money in the Bank in Las Vegas, NV. Hours before the event took place, The EST of WWE praised another fellow WWE Superstar, who just so happened to have a career-changing night at Money in the Bank.

“I think one of the fan favorites to [win Money in the Bank] is Liv Morgan,” Belair told Nick Hausman of Wrestling INC. “We saw her last year try to almost get that [Money in the Bank] briefcase multiple times and, you know, she’s one of the fastest rising stars in WWE, so I think it’s her time.”

Belair was certainly correct with her forecast, as Morgan went on to capture the Money in the Bank briefcase in the women’s Ladder Match that also featured Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, Asuka, Lacey Evans, Raquel Rodriguez, and Shotzi. Later in the night, after “SmackDown” Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey had made Natalya tap out in a one-on-one title match, Morgan cashed in her briefcase and defeated “The Baddest Woman on the Planet” to win the first major championship of her career.

Belair and Morgan are no strangers to each other, having come through the ranks simultaneously on “NXT.” The pair have recently faced each other in a series of multi-womanm number one contender matches while performing on the “Raw” brand. They have also teamed together against the likes of Becky Lynch and Doudrop. The duo has only ever faced each other one-on-one on television on two occasions – the first being on an episode of “Main Event” in September 2020 and the second on a “Tribute to the Troops” special in 2021, with Belair picking up the victory on both occasions.

Now that Morgan is the “SmackDown” Women’s Champion, the potential is there for a “Champion vs. Champion” clash at the Survivor Series premium live event (typically a night where “Raw” and “SmackDown” collide) in November – that is providing both Belair and Morgan keep hold of their titles until then.

