Becky Lynch shared details on the original plan for the belt exchange segment on an episode of SmackDown last October. It followed the WWE Draft, where Lynch was drafted to RAW as the SmackDown Women’s Champion, and Charlotte Flair was drafted to SmackDown as the RAW Women’s Champion. The belt exchange was set up to realign the titles with their respective brands.

“It should’ve been easy,” Lynch explained on The Broken Skull Sessions. “It should’ve been a straightforward thing. We were supposed to exchange the titles. I grab it out of her hand unknowingly, I’m ‘Becky Two Belts’ for a second then I toss her the title, then she tells Sonya (Deville) to pick it up, then she challenges me to a fight, and I back out of it and I go. So everybody was supposed to get their moment there.”

The segment reportedly went off-script when Flair was supposed to hand over the belt to Becky Lynch. Instead, Flair pulled it away and threw the belt on the mat. Lynch said she had expressed her concerns about Flair prior to the segment.

“I told some people that this isn’t what’s going to happen,” Lynch said. “When I try to grab it, she’s going to drop it, and that’s what happened. And so, when all that was going on, I was just fuming. Mostly because I knew in advance that was what was going to win and I had no way to stop it. And anyway we talked about going into business for yourself and I lost my head a bit.”

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair reportedly got into a backstage confrontation following the segment. The animosity was woven into the build for their match the following month at Survivor Series.

“People were excited to see us go at it, and we went at it,” Lynch recalled. “In that, capitalized on that real emotion of once being best friends and now absolutely despising each other and we wanted to rip each other’s heads off. I think when you’ve got real emotions, you’ve got truth behind it, it makes for an interesting story.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Broken Skull Sessions with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]