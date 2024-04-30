Tiffany Stratton Identifies WWE Stars For Her Personal Dream Matches

Upon her call-up to WWE's main roster, Tiffany Stratton was met with a fresh palette of potential opponents to work with. So far, these first-time adversaries include the likes of Michin, Naomi, Liv Morgan, and Zelina Vega. As she looks toward the future though, Stratton is particularly keen on locking up with two of the biggest stars in WWE's women's division. During a recent interview with "Insight With Chris Van Vliet," Stratton identified these top two dream opponents.

"Obviously, I'm going to have to go with Charlotte Flair [as one]. She is the reason why I got into wrestling. She's my inspiration. I really look up to her, but also Bianca Belair. I think me versus Charlotte versus Bianca would be such a cool matchup. I feel like we all kind of have similar styles in the ring, so I'm really looking forward to those two, for sure."

As Stratton alluded to, Charlotte Flair played a crucial role in introducing her to the world of professional wrestling. Years later, Flair also emerged as a helpful figure backstage, specifically in guiding her through some moments of self-doubt. While Stratton's connection to "The Queen" is undeniable, their possible face-off will unfortunately have to wait a while longer, as Flair is still in the process of recovering from a trio of injuries related to her knee.

A singles match with Belair, on the other hand, seems inevitable for Stratton at this point, as both women were assigned to the "WWE SmackDown" brand during the 2024 WWE Draft. Though they have yet to wrestle ring one-on-one, Belair and Stratton previously shared the ring when they both competed in the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber match.

