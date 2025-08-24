The Opps Beat Bullet Club War Dogs, Keep AEW Trios Titles On Forbidden Door Zero Hour

The Opps retained their World Trios Championship over the War Dogs at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Zero Hour.

Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata were making their second defense after 130 days against Clark Connors, Drilla Moloney, and Robbie X, flanked by Gedo. The title bout was booked after Saturday's "AEW Collision" saw Gabe Kidd introduce his stablemates, saying he had to bring them in to deal with The Opps, thus making the challenge for Sunday night.

The bout itself saw the Opps dominant over the War Dogs, with the challengers having to stoop to underhanded means to create even a little bit of space. Towards the end of the match, Gedo looked to get involved only to be stopped by Aubrey Edwards, with the distraction all three challengers entered the ring to beat on Joe. Shibata and Hobbs fought their way back into the ring, with Shibata kicking the rope into Gedo's crotch to incapacitate him; Joe hit the Muscle Buster to Robbie for the winning pinfall.