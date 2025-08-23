AEW Collision Live Coverage - 8/23 - Young Bucks Vs. Paragon, Ex-WWE Star Isla Dawn Debuts

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of "AEW Collision" on August 23, 2025, coming to you from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland!

On the eve of Forbidden Door, Isla Dawn will make her AEW debut in her home country. She'll be taking on Megan Bayne. Two members of Triangle of Madness, Julia Hart and Skye Blue continue their feud with Queen Aminata and Willow Nightingale.

Coming off of winning NJPW's prestigious G1 CLIMAX tournament, Konosuke Takeshita returns to AEW. He will take on NJPW. Conglomeration member Tomohiro ISHII. More members of the Don Callis Family will be in action when Josh Alexander, Lance Archer, Rocky Romero, and Hechicero against Hiromu Takahashi and SkyFlight (Scorpio Sky & Top Flight).

During "Dynamite", the Young Bucks attacked Will Ospreay. Paragon stopped them from going further and both tag teams will go head-to-head tonight. In more tag team action,

GOA will take on a returning GYV. Big Bill will also be in action. Max Caster is bringing his open challenge to the U.K.