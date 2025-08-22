AEW Star Reportedly Didn't Remember Recent NJPW Match But Still Wrestled The Next Day

Konosuke Takeshita has had a big week, ending his run in New Japan Pro-Wrestling's annual G1 Climax tournament on Sunday by winning the whole thing. One day before that, Takeshita defeated current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Zack Sabre Jr. in a semi-final match, with Bryan Alvarez indicating on "Wrestling Observer Radio" that Takeshita showed signs of receiving a concussion but continued to work.

"In that semi-final match with Zack, that dude was knocked batty," Alvarez said. "He didn't remember the match. He didn't remember the promo, you know? He finished the match, the final three spots or whatever, but he didn't remember anything. They said he was okay, and they let him wrestle the next night."

Alvarez described Takeshita's G1 finale against EVIL as a "hard match," and reported that the performer then got on a plane, flew to Scotland, and wrestled during Wednesday's "AEW Collision" taping.

The promotion has been dealing with a wave of injuries, with Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland potentially in need of surgery but still planning to wrestle at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on Sunday. As of now, Takeshita is not booked for a match at the pay-per-view.

With Takeshita's G1 victory, he became the first active AEW star booked to win the tournament. He'll go on to face Sabre (or whoever is IWGP World Heavyweight Champion at the time) at NJPW's biggest show of the year, Wrestle Kingdom, in January. Alongside his AEW deal, Takeshita reportedly signed a one-year contract with NJPW in January, and he's wrestled nearly 30 matches in the promotion since. As of today, Takeshita has wrestled 68 matches in 2025.

