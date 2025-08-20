Spoiler: Former WWE Tag Champ Makes Hometown AEW Debut On Overseas Collision Taping

A former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion made her AEW debut during the taping of "AEW Collision" in Glasgow, Scotland on Wednesday. Fans in attendance revealed on social media that Isla Dawn appeared on the show, to the delight of her hometown crowd. In her first appearance for Tony Khan's company, Dawn took a loss to Megan Bayne.

Dawn announced her release from WWE in February. She was amongst the batch of cuts that included Sonya Deville, The Authors of Pain and Paul Ellering, Blair Davenport, and Cedric Alexander. Dawn joined WWE in November 2017 and competed in the following year's Mae Young Classic. After "WWE NXT UK" folded, she joined forces with Alba Fyre in "WWE NXT" in 2022.

The pair, known as The Unholy Union, won the now-defunct NXT Women's Tag Team Championships at Stand & Deliver 2023. They won the WWE Women's Tag Championships in Scotland at Clash at the Castle in June 2024, upsetting Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair. Despite Dawn's release, Fyre remains in WWE, now part of Chelsea Green's Secret Hervice.

It was not revealed ahead of "Collision" airing on Saturday if Dawn had officially signed with AEW. It was reported back in July she was on track to join the company following her WWE release and 90-day non-compete.