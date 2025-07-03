Report: Released Former WWE Women's Tag Champ Isla Dawn Expected To Sign With AEW

In recent months, a number of former WWE stars have been making moves in new promotions. While Shotzi is now signed with Major League Wrestling, fellow former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Indi Hartwell has come aboard to TNA Wrestling. Elsewhere, former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Isla Dawn is reportedly on track to join AEW.

According to "WrestleVotes Radio," Dawn recently attended an All Elite Wrestling television taping, with the company headed by Tony Khan said to be heavily interested in her. That interest will soon materialize into something official as Dawn is reportedly expected to work AEW shows in the near future. Her exact role on AEW programming has yet to be seen.

Amongst the existing AEW roster, Dawn has previous experience with Mercedes Martinez and current AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm. Martinez and Dawn opposed each other in a tag match at SHINE in 2018. More extensively, Dawn and Storm shared the ring in WWE and a few independent promotions, such as Revolution Championship Wrestling, Empress Pro, and PAID.

Dawn last wrestled on the February 12 edition of "WWE Speed" in a losing effort to Shotzi. In two weeks, she will return to action at Northeast Wrestling's Wrestling Under The Stars event on July 19.

Dawn's departure from WWE came amongst a wave of releases in early February, with her tag team partner Alba Fyre unaffected and now working as a member of Chelsea Green's Secret Hervice on "WWE SmackDown." Together, Dawn and Fyre enjoyed one reign as WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.