Former WWE Star Indi Hartwell Explains Choice To Sign With TNA

Following her release from WWE in November 2024, Indi Hartwell expressed interest in returning to a televised platform, though in a more significant role. Luckily, she now seemingly has the opportunity to do both as she recently came aboard to TNA Wrestling as part of the Knockouts division.

"A lot of people ask me why TNA over AEW or over another company. The main thing is that people know this about me, I'm a huge TNA fan," Hartwell told "Busted Open Radio." "I grew up a huge TNA fan. I showed it on my YouTube channel. It was back in December when I went home, going through my childhood bedroom, so people can see that I grew up a huge TNA fan.

"I remember there was a period of time where the Knockouts were getting a lot of time on TV," she continued. "They were getting these long matches and that was something that wasn't happening at the time and that really inspired me. So getting to be a part of something that I grew up watching is pretty special. That's ultimately how I made my decision, because I want to turn those plastic belts into the real thing."

Hartwell confirmed her TNA signing at the Rebellion event on April 27. Since then, the former NXT Women's Champion has made her in-ring debut for the promotion with a victory over Kelsey Heather on "TNA iMPACT." The current TNA Knockouts division is led by Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich, with Ash By Elegance (fka WWE's Dana Brooke) and Heather by Elegance (fka Heather Reckless) serving as the Knockouts Tag Team Champions. UK stars Harley Hudson and Myla Grace join Hartwell as the division's newest members.

