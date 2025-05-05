TNA Gut Check Winner Finally Debuts After Lengthy Delay Due To Visa Issues

TNA Wrestling has signed Harley Hudson, the 2023 TNA Gut Check winner, who debuted at a recent TNA tapings.

The 22-year-old Hudson is a British star who won the developmental tryout competition in 2023, but had to wait nearly two years to debut on TNA due to visa issues, as per "Fightful Select." However, her long-awaited appearance happened at the May 1 and May 2 TNA tapings, where she wrestled two matches — a singles match against Myla Grace, followed by a tag team match where she teamed with Grace. The recent tapings took place in Irvine, California.

According to "Fightful," former TNA Wrestling executive Gail Kim — who was let go by TNA in March — played a key role in expediting Hudson's visa process, reportedly vouching for the young star and pressuring TNA to speed things up to bring her to the U.S. The report also stated that Hudson has signed a one-year deal with TNA.

Hudson, who began her wrestling career in 2017, has wrestled all across the UK and has held a few singles and tag team titles. TNA recently announced the signing of another international star, Indi Hartwell, who joined the promotion after being let go by WWE last year. A few months ago, TNA had bolstered their women's division by signing 24-year-old Maggie Lee, who signed with the promotion in December and debuted a few months later. Lee also wrestled on the May 1, 2025, TV tapings in California.