Backstage Update On Former WWE Star Indi Hartwell Signing With TNA

Former WWE star Indi Hartwell has joined the TNA roster, making her debut at last night's TNA Rebellion pay-per-view. An update from Fightful Select offers some additional details on her signing, including the fact that it's been in the works for at least the past month, and was "finalized" around that time.

Additionally, the report teased that the company has more international signings that they haven't yet announced.

In WWE, Hartwell was a former WWE NXT Women's Champion and served as a member of The Way, an NXT faction that also included Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, and Dexter Lumis. The group disbanded shortly after a storyline that saw Hartwell and Lumis get married onscreen. Though she then won the NXT Women's Championship, Hartwell was forced to vacate the title after being injured. She moved up to the main roster in 2023 as an ally and tag team partner of LeRae, but despite a couple of shots at the tag titles, the pairing didn't last.

Hartwell was released by WWE in November of last year, ending her time with the promotion after about five years. She returned to the Australian independent scene last month following the conclusion of her 90-day non-compete agreement, and then appeared in the audience of last night's show to break the news of her signing with TNA.

Along with Hartwell's appearance, Rebellion featured Joe Hendry successfully defending the TNA World Championship in a three-way against Frankie Kazarian and WWE star Ethan Page. Ryan and Nic Nemeth also captured the TNA World Tag Team Championship from Matt and Jeff Hardy, among other matches.