Gail Kim Comments On TNA Departure, Promises She's Not Finished In Wrestling

Earlier this week, TNA Wrestling let go of several backstage figures, including Gail Kim, who served as the talent relations head and a producer for the company. Recent reports suggest that Kim is now a free agent with an aim to stay inside the pro wrestling bubble. The latter part has since been confirmed by Kim herself, courtesy of a statement on Instagram.

"Just wanted to say thank you to the fans, friends and especially my peers for all the support you have given me over the last few days," Kim wrote. "I've received such an enormous amount of love and it really has helped process this change for me. More than anything I am grateful for all the years and opportunities I was given to help build something I always dreamed of. The [Knockouts] division is and will always be my heart and all the women who were a part of it. Thanks to the incredibly hard working and passionate TNA talent & crew that I have had the pleasure of working with."

"This will not end my passion or my love for wrestling and this is not the end of Gail Kim in the wrestling world," she continued. "You don't put in 17 years in one company and stop when you are this passionate."

According to Kim, her imminent future will involve self-care as well as preparation for what lays ahead for her. What lies ahead for her professionally largely remains unknown, though she is expected to gain interest from both WWE and AEW.

In addition to her backstage affairs, Kim is known for her work in the ring, which produced seven reigns as Knockouts Champion and one as WWE Women's Champion. Her last in-ring appearance came in September 2023 as part of the "Impact 1000" festivities.