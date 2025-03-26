Backstage Update Offers More Details & Reactions To TNA Firing Gail Kim

Yesterday afternoon, news broke that TNA Wrestling was terminating a number of prominent backstage names, including talent relations head Gail Kim. A report from Fightful Select details the internal reaction to Kim's departure, and it paints a bleak picture.

The outlet heard from more than 12 TNA performers who were unhappy with the decision, with one even stating that it helped them decide against signing another contract with the company. In addition to that, there are some within TNA that are now worried about the stability of their jobs. At least some are under the impression that the decision was made by TNA President Carlos Silva.

If it wasn't already evident enough, there is belief within TNA that the company wants a "major regime shift," with the latest wave of firings following up on Scott D'Amore getting fired last year. The reaction to Kim's departure is said to be even more negative than it was for D'Amore's, which was already overwhelmingly unpopular in the locker room.

Kim reportedly has no intention of leaving the world of wrestling behind, and there are already people within both WWE and AEW pushing for her to be brought in. In addition to her in-ring history with the company, Kim had long-standing backstage roles in TNA as a producer and in talent relations, and there is no non-compete clause in place to prevent her from showing up elsewhere.

The report stated that Kim was known for pushing back on higher-ups in TNA parent company Anthem, which likely contributed to the company's decision to let her go. However, talent within the company viewed this trait as a positive, as they believed Kim was fighting to improve the promotion.