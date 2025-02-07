Ex-WWE Star Indi Hartwell Reunites With NXT 'Husband' Dexter Lumis In Training Video

This past November, Indi Hartwell was included in a set of talent releases in WWE after working with the company for five years. The former NXT Women's Champion questioned her future in professional wrestling following her release, but has remained focused on continuing her training and admitted that being let go from WWE gave her a "kick up the ass." Hartwell's 90-day non-compete clause just expired yesterday, allowing her to return the ring when given the opportunity. However, ahead of the ending of her clause, she reunited with her on-screen "WWE NXT," husband, Dexter Lumis, who invited her to Hatchet Pro Wrestling school for a training session.

Hartwell posted a short video of her reunion with Lumis on her YouTube channel, where she can be seen showcasing her in-ring skills and gifting the Wyatt Sicks member some of her new merch.

Hartwell is scheduled to appear at Renegades of Wrestling on March 9 when she returns to her home country of Australia, but any future appearances for the 28-year old have yet to be announced. Hartwell's final match in WWE was against Bayley and Naomi alongside Candice LeRae on the November 1 edition of "WWE Smackdown," which also happened to be the day she was released. However, her final match was pre-taped the week before, therefore, her contract was not actually terminated immediately following her last WWE tag team contest.