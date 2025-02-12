Former WWE Star Indi Hartwell Surveys Her Road Ahead

On January 31, Indi Hartwell officially joined the free agency market, with an appearance at WrestleCon marking her first move outside of WWE. What do Hartwell's next moves look like, though? During an interview with "Busted Open Radio," the former WWE NXT Women's Champion provided a glimpse into her upcoming plans.

"I'm a very creative person and I'm showing that on my YouTube channel," Hartwell said in reference to her series of vlogs, one of which documented her recent reunion with WWE star Dexter Lumis. "I'm trying to show people an insight into the real me, because with limited TV time, you don't really get to show your personality. And I feel it's helping me get more supporters and that.

"I would love to be back on TV," she continued, "but I don't just want to be another girl on the roster. I was happy to do that in WWE, but I don't know, maybe it kind of bit me in the ass. I need to aspire for more. I don't want to just be another girl on the roster. I want to be the girl."

In her five years with WWE, Hartwell notably won the NXT Women's Tag Team and Women's Championships. Additionally, she married Lumis on a September 2021 episode of "WWE NXT," though the two have seemingly since "divorced."

Following her release from WWE in November 2024, Hartwell questioned her future in the professional wrestling world. Luckily, she later found inspiration from her peers, including Matt Cardona, who faced a similar fate in April 2020.

