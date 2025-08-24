ZSJ Retains IWGP World Title Vs. Nigel McGuinness At AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door 2025

Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Nigel McGuinness to retain the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship during AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

Sabre Jr. was making the first defense of this title reign against McGuinness, who was himself wrestling his sixth match since returning to the ring last year. McGuinness had a pre-match package exchanging tips with Johnny Saint, playing a Chess match with one another. He was cornered by Daniel Garcia as promised after the four-way contendership match on "AEW Collision," and Saint and Marty Jones were shown at ringside for the bout.

The bout itself saw Garcia warned by the referee after pushing the ropes in to aid McGuinness, with champion and challenger embroiled in a grappling exchange in the ring. Sabre Jr. was left bleeding from the nose after a striking exchange, and McGuinness looked to have Sabre Jr. beat, pinning him for a two-count as Sabre Jr. just got his foot on the rope. Sabre Jr. then sneaked the victory out with a tight roll-up pinfall, retaining his title.

McGuinness and Sabre Jr. shook hands afterwards, and Sabre Jr. raised his opponent's hand. There appeared to be a tease that Garcia could turn on McGuinness after the bout, but Garcia actually went in for a hug and raised his hand to close the segment.