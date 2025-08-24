Matt Riddle Wants To Return To WWE To Finish His Story With This Star

Former WWE United States Champion Matt Riddle was one of the many WWE Superstars who were released following the finalization of the merger between WWE and UFC to form TKO Group Holdings. In a new interview with TMZ, Riddle said that, while he isn't sure that TKO is interested in him coming back, he would love one more chance in WWE.

"If it's up to me? Yes. I wanna finish my story with Randy [Orton]," Riddle said. "I know Randy really wants to finish it with me as well, and the fans...would be happy...even if it was a couple-month run."

Riddle and Orton were the popular RK-Bro tandem, which was cut short by a back injury to Orton. The team even won the "Raw" Tag Team Title during their time together, despite, or possibly because of, the duo's disparate personalties, as Orton was a stern and serious competitor, in contrast to Riddle's aloof, upbeat nature. Orton was put on the shelf with a back injury, leading to Riddle being on his own for the rest of his time in WWE. Towards the end of his WWE tenure, Riddle was involved in an altercation at JFK International Airport, during which an intoxicated Riddle accused security of sexual abuse. Officials said that Riddle was behaving disruptively. Since his release, Riddle has wrestled for NJPW, where he was a one-time NJPW World Television Champion. He is currently the MLW World Heavyweight Champion, having defeated Satoshi Kojima in January to earn his first reign with the title.