Video: Ex-WWE Star Matt Riddle Appears Drunk At Airport Ahead Of Recent Incident

One of the names many fans weren't entirely surprised to see appear on the long list of wrestlers recently released by WWE was Matt Riddle, who at one point seemed like a lock to rise up the card, but continually saw his momentum stalled due to personal incidents outside the ring. These notably included a harrowing accusation of sexual assault by indie wrestler Candy Cartwright in 2020, multiple violations of WWE's wellness policy, and most recently, a bizarre turn that saw Riddle publicly claim to himself have been sexually assaulted by a police officer at JFK Airport in New York City. It was reported later that police had indeed encountered Riddle there, after the now former WWE star was said to have been behaving in a disruptive and disorderly fashion.

Now, TMZ has posted a video from the day of the airport incident, one which appears to show Riddle quite visibly drunk, and indeed acting loud and disruptive as he waited for his flight to Orlando among fellow passengers. TMZ's report goes on to say that, according to a witness they spoke to, Riddle and an accompanying friend had an excessive amount of drinks at a nearby airport restaurant as flight delays dragged on and on. The witness described Riddle's resulting behavior as "incredibly obnoxious" and "extremely loud and rude."

As shown in the video above, a seemingly intoxicated Riddle went as far as to grab the mic at the gate's front desk and deliver remarks that border on unintelligible at times. This display would result in Riddle being denied permission to board his flight, and the police being called. As previously reported, Riddle was said to be apologetic, and police allowed him to leave without filing a report.