Rampage Jackson's Son Raja Goes Viral After Shocking Pro Wrestler Assault

Raja Jackson, son of former UFC Heavyweight and wrestler Quinton "Rampage" Jackson, went viral after viciously attacking an independent wrestler, leaving him unconscious and prompting police to investigate.

At a KnokX Pro Wrestling event on Saturday night, Jackson was due to run-in for a worked spot against Syko Stu, but Jackson instead entered the ring to deliver a stiff slam, seemingly knocking Stu out on impact, and followed up with a multitude of legitimate punches to Stu's unprotected face while he was unsconscious. It was reported after the incident that Stu had been hospitalized and LAPD was called to the event on the night, taking a report of the happening.

Raja Jackson, 25, son of Quinton "Rampage" Jackson, brutally attacked wrestler Stuart Smith at a Knokx Pro Wrestling . Jackson slammed Smith and threw over 20 punches, leaving him unconscious and hospitalized.😳 pic.twitter.com/9UZiarcEtO — Rain The Plug (@Raintheplug1) August 24, 2025

Clips circulating after the fact show Stu and Jackson involved in an altercation before the event, with Stu shown to deliver a worked strike and drawing issues with Jackson in the process. It's believed that he went into the spot with the intention of getting "a receipt."

TMZ has since reported that LAPD are investigating the incident, and a source close to the situation told them that it's guaranteed Jackson will never be allowed at KnokX Pro Wrestling again. It was also reported that Stu is "fine and recovering" as of Saturday night. Douglas Malo, one of the wrestlers shown to remove Jackson from his position over Stu, told TMZ that Jackson had tried to fight him while separating him, describing the event as "tragic and barbaric" considering kids and families were also in the stands watching.

The New York Times has also reported that an LAPD spokesperson confirmed the matter is being investigated but declined to comment further at the time; USA Today reported that they were told Stu was awake and talking on Sunday, and could be released from the hospital, having sustained broken bones and the loss of "a lot of teeth."