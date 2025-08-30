AEW's Mercedes Mone Talks Acting Career, Says She's 'Better Than The Guy You Can't See'

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone is amongst the list of pro wrestlers who have flexed their acting muscles in the film and television series industry, following in the footsteps of the likes of Hulk Hogan, Dwayne Johnson, and John Cena. During an interview with "TVInsider," Mone was asked about her future acting career in light of AEW's MJF recently appearing in the new "Happy Gilmore 2" film.

"I just shot a Christmas movie," she revealed. "When I was on set, a couple of directors told me it was so amazing that they wanted to put me in their movie. I definitely see more acting in my future. I saw that list, and I should have been number 2 on the list. Don't you think?" Mone is also known for her role in "The Mandalorian," where she claims she's better than Cena. "Hello! I'm definitely better than the guy you can't see."

Following this, she revealed the dream role she'd like to pick up someday. "I would love to be part of Fast & Furious and any kind of shark movie where I can get killed." Mone also added that her younger brother is obsessed with sharks, and because of this she'd essentially love to star in the film for him to enjoy. "He also loves Fast & Furious movies. I also love fast action stuff, so that is my next big dream movie role," she said.

In the past, Mone revealed where her love for Star Wars came from, which undoubtedly lead her to auditioning for "The Mandalorian." According to the TBS Champion, it all began when she saw Darth Maul in "The Phantom Menace" and was another way she connected with her brother, since they share the love for Maul.